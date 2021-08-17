WATCH: Showers and storms ease overnight but wet weather still in the forecast

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

After a late afternoon and evening of locally heavy rain, showers and storms begin to taper over Central New York. However, precipitation isn’t totally done with. The air mass is still dripping with moisture, so it won’t take a lot to cause a lingering shower.

Due to the flash flood risk with tropical downpours expected at times tonight through the start of Thursday there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of CNY.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers and a few storms continue to be around midweek as a warm, moisture southerly flow of tropical air persists.

Any storm that develops will likely contain heavy rain and MAY lead to localized flash flooding once again. Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s and again it’s going to be very muggy too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

The remnants of ‘Fred’ are expected to slide just south of CNY late Wednesday night after 10 or 11 with steady, at times very heavy rain (tropical downpours), expected, especially south of Syracuse and the Thruway. Rainfall amounts of at least 1 to 3 inches is a distinct possibility by 8 am Thursday for many, but upwards of 4 or 5 inches with locally higher amounts is possible across the Southern Finger Lakes, Catskills, and Southern Tier! Stay tuned for updates.

Some flash flooding is possible too, especially south of Syracuse where the heaviest rain is expected. It’s a tropical feel Wednesday night with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 70.

The tropical rains to start Thursday will taper to a few scattered showers/storms later Thursday morning into the afternoon as the remnants of ‘Fred’ slowly pulls away. There will probably some sun in the afternoon.

Highs warm into the low to maybe mid-80s.

LATE WEEK:

While we expect Friday to be a mainly dry day there still will be a lot of humidity around to end the week, and as a result the heating of the day a spotty shower/storm may pop up, but most get through Friday dry. Highs to end the week should make it well into the 80s under more breaks of hazy sun.