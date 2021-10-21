WATCH: Showers and storms quickly depart overnight then the cooler weather returns

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front is due to swing through late Thursday evening with some rain and possibly an embedded t-storm or two. This wet weather tapers quickly after midnight as the cold front moves east.

FRIDAY:

Behind the front a cooler, more seasonable air mass returns to round out the week with a few lingering showers and or a bit of drizzle for Friday morning. Temperatures hold in the 50s during the day.

WEEKEND:

Get used to the 50s because that’s where our temperatures stay for the weekend. Saturday is now looking dry and cloudy.

Best chance for some showers, although there will be spots that get away with a completely dry day, is Sunday. Showers will be most likely east of Lake Ontario. There will be spots across CNY that don’t see any rain this weekend.