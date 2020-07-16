WATCH: Showers and storms tonight, then the heat builds for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

About one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

Best chance for showers and storms is from now until midnight. Any storms that develop will have the potential to be strong to severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the biggest threats.

We don’t expect a widespread severe event for CNY, the greatest chance for severe weather will be mainly to the west of Syracuse and especially across WNY where there is a sever thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 pm.

As we progress through the night, the showers and storms will track east and gradually weaken. It’s mild with lows near 70.

FRIDAY:

The disturbance that brings showers and storms Thursday and Thursday night is slow to leave. Some showers and clouds will linger into the start of Friday. The afternoon will gradually become drier with increasing sunshine.

WEEKEND:



If you’re making weekend plans, keep ‘em cool. We have more 90 degree heat headed our way. Saturday and Sunday are mainly dry, humid and hot. It’ll be a close call on whether or not this will end up as our 3rd heat wave of the year. Monday’s temperatures will be the determining factor.