WATCH: Showers/storm tapering this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS EVENING:

A cold front will start to swing through CNY this evening bringing some showers and a storm or two through about 9 this evening. Any storms that develop could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and a bit of hail, but chances of severe storms are low.

OVERNIGHT:

As the storm over the Great Lakes tracks into Canada late tonight into Monday, our winds turn into the west. This will bring cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather to kick off the week.

After the cold front swings through between 8 and 10 this evening there will not be much shower activity around the region until after 3 or 4 am Monday morning when more widespread showers redevelop. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 40s by dawn Monday.

MONDAY:

The more numerous showers will be sticking around for much of Monday adding to the cool feel to start the week. Over the higher terrain, mainly across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, rain may even mix with if not change to a little snow Monday afternoon and especially Monday night.

There may even be a minor slushy accumulation over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks by Tuesday morning. Most of us will not see any snow to start the week.

Highs on Monday will range from about only 45 to 50.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

Some showers will linger Monday night and as mentioned above could mix with if not change to snow over the higher terrain, especially across east of Lake Ontario. There’s even a chance that a little snow and or graupel could mix in with the lingering rain showers across the lower elevations Monday night into Tuesday. No accumulation is expected though.

Lows will drop into the 30s Monday night and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday.