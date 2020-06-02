WATCH: Showers/storms develop overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

An area of low pressure will drop in from the north and west and could produce a steadier, heavier batch of rain and a few thunderstorms near and after midnight.

A few of the storms could be strong to severe across the Finger Lakes south and west of the Syracuse area late tonight. It will be a mild night with lows dropping into the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front will swing through CNY late Wednesday afternoon/early evening with some showers/storm. The best chance of storms will be across the Finger Lakes south and west of Syracuse. Best chance of severe storms will be near and south of the NY/PA border on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s and it should be breezy and a bit humid too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Other than a few evening showers it will be a quiet night with some clearing and lows in the mid to upper 50s in the wake of a weak cool front. There may also be areas of fog developing too.

THURSDAY:

A bubble of high pressure builds in for Thursday and provides us with some great early summer weather! We will have sunshine and highs warming well into the 70s with comfortable humidity levels. Enjoy!

FRIDAY:

Better pool weather will continue to end the week under some sun and warmer temperatures. There is a slight risk for a shower/storm or two by the evening, but most if not all of the day looks to be dry. Highs should make the low 80s anyways and it will probably turn a bit more humid during the day too.