WATCH: Showers/storms exit CNY and turning refreshing this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Any showers/storms with a cold front sweeping through CNY early this afternoon will taper off from northwest to southeast between noon and 3 and give way to more sun as the afternoon progresses.

Less humid and cooler air will be blowing into CNY during the afternoon and evening behind the cold front. Yes, many will be saying or at least thinking “ahhh”… as the more refreshing air blows in! Highs will be in the low 80s, but readings will fall into the 70s to round out the day.

TONIGHT:

The sky will clear more so for many tonight but there will be some lake clouds around the Finger Lakes much of tonight. We can’t even rule out a spotty passing shower/sprinkle or two this evening thanks to a trough passing through. Lows will be refreshing upper 40s to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily Wednesday and sets us up for a nice, comfy, sunny day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Our weather turns a bit more active and warmer later in the week as we watch a warm front Thursday with tropical moisture from Laura. While the center of Laura stays well south of Central New York, some moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.