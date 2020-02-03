WATCH: Showers taper, cloudy and mild Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

A few lingering rain and or snow showers gradually taper off as the morning goes on. Most of Monday will be dry, breezy and pretty mild.

Highs should get back into the low 40s with at least some brightening of the sky during the afternoon, if not a little sun.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A few rain showers and possibly a little wintry mix will be possible towards Tuesday morning in advance of a weak wave of low pressure. Much of Monday night looks dry though. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

A little light rain shower activity will be around on Tuesday with a little wintry mix possible too. Highs will be near 40.

The weather will get much more active with a more significant storm system and precipitation probable for the last half of the week. For more details on the tricky, changeable forecast for Thursday and Friday click here.