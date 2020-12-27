WATCH: Significant lake snow north of Syracuse and most of CNY tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT – SUNDAY:

A trough of low pressure will be pushing the band of lake snow into far Southern Jefferson County to Central Oswego County or roughly near and north of the Rt. 104 corridor into the Tug Hill/heart of Lewis County for much of tonight through 8 or 9 am Sunday.

Another 6-12”, if not more of snow is expected tonight through the start of Sunday in these areas. Most of CNY, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation tonight into Sunday morning. Lows tonight will be in the low 20s.

High pressure builds in Sunday and as winds turn more southerly the band of lake snow east of Lake Ontario will fizzle Sunday morning and we all should see some nice sunshine! Highs Sunday will be well into the 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase in advance of the next weather maker that will impact us on Monday. It will turn breezy and milder Sunday night as a southeasterly wind kicks up and temperatures will rise well into the 30s by daybreak Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A fast moving system will race in and pass just to our north bringing scattered rain and higher terrain snow showers Monday. Little to no snow accumulation will occur for most Monday, but a slushy 1 to 4” will be possible in and around the Tug Hill to start the week.

Once this storm exits the northeast, winds behind it will be cold and blustery from the west-northwest with some lake snow later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some at least minor snow accumulations are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning across much of CNY, including Syracuse but at this time it does not look too significant.

Quiet and at least somewhat milder weather will be with us Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds in and slides quickly to the east of the region setting us up for a mild end and start to 2020 and 2021 respectively.