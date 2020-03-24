WATCH: Slow drying and brightening this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Even though high pressure is building in from the west, clouds will only slowly give way to breaks of sun late Tuesday afternoon/evening. It won’t be as cool with highs in the upper 30s to as high as the mid-40s where there’s more sun earlier in the day.

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy with high pressure still protecting us as lows drop close to 30 and there could be patchy fog developing too.

WEDNESDAY:

Another storm system is trying to approach central New York from the south for Wednesday. The trend from our computer models the last day or so has been to keep this system farther and farther south meaning our chances for precipitation midweek are dropping. It is entirely possible that parts of central New York end up dry the whole day Wednesday.

We are keeping the threat for a few rain and higher terrain snow showers in the forecast, especially south of Syracuse for late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Highs will be well into the 40s to possibly low 50s if we stay dry. There could even be a bit of sun poking through the clouds, especially north of Syracuse which is where the warmest temperatures will be.