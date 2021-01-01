WATCH: Snow and an icy mix turns to rain after 9 or 10 tonight from west to east

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–





START OF 2021:

A stronger storm system is working across the Lower Great Lakes region tonight and will make its way through or just to the north and west of CNY Saturday morning. This will set up Syracuse and CNY up for a wintry mix this evening that is expected to change to rain for most late this evening into the overnight from west to east. For this reason much of CNY is under a Winter Weather Advisory Friday night into the start of Saturday.

TONIGHT:

Snow, sleet and freezing rain is moving across the region but between about 9 and midnight the wintry mix will changeover to rain Syracuse area west bound. The icy mix will likely linger east of Syracuse and the I-81 corridor into the overnight, but by sunrise most areas of CNY will be experiencing just scattered rain showers. Temperatures will be close to freezing much of this evening, but rise well into the 30s to low 40s by daybreak Saturday.

Untreated roads will likely be at least somewhat slick/sloppy this evening, but should improve for many near and especially after midnight as temperatures rise. Areas east of Syracuse out towards the Mohawk Valley, Tug Hill, Adirondacks and possibly some of the hills southeast of Syracuse will probably remain slick at least in spots overnight into early Saturday morning.

Snowfall amounts will be minimal tonight ranging from a slushy coating to an inch Syracuse area points west to as much as 1 to 4 inches east of 81, especially across the higher terrain.

A glazing to a tenth of an inch of icing is possible around and west of Syracuse back up towards Lake Ontario and across the Finger Lakes. Up to a quarter of an inch of ice is possible near and east of 81, especially in the hills.

SATURDAY:

Any rain showers around to start Saturday will taper to a few rain/snow showers by the midday and much of the afternoon looks dry. Temperatures will cool back into the 30s during the midday and afternoon hours with a brisk breeze.

SUNDAY:

Another system developing and moving up near the East Coast will probably produce at least a coating to 2 or 3 inches of slushy wet snow for CNY Sunday afternoon and night. The snow may mix with a little rain at times Sunday afternoon too. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Sunday’s system and its impacts on CNY heading to wrap up the holiday weekend.