WATCH: Snow develops after midnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase and thicken tonight in advance of a clipper and its warm front diving in after midnight tonight. Some snow will develop in response to the approaching clipper towards Wednesday morning.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s this evening, but rise to around freezing by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

By Wednesday, we can expect a snowy start Wednesday, but come the midday/afternoon hours the steadier snow will become scattered and could mix with rain at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little milder Wednesday with readings climbing into the mid to upper 30s. A brisk west-southwest wind though will make it feel like it’s in the 20s.

Snow accumulations will range from a slushy coating to an inch or so late tonight through Wednesday for many, but upwards 1 to 3 inches will probably fall across the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill. Some spots across the Tug Hill could even see up to 5 or 6 inches through Wednesday evening.

Roads may be a little slick and sloppy, especially side streets but since temperatures will be close to freezing treated surfaces should not be too bad. In the hills the morning commute Wednesday will probably be at least somewhat slick and sloppy so plan accordingly.

Due to a more significant snowfall and slick travel expected across the Tug Hill late tonight through Wednesday evening the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from late tonight through Wednesday evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some lingering lake effect rain and snow will persist east and southeast of Lake Ontario Wednesday evening before slowly fizzling late Wednesday night/early Thursday.

Most, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation Wednesday night, but an additional coating to an inch or two of snow will be possible over the Tug Hill and over the hills south of Syracuse. It will be breezy and not too cold with lows in the low to mid 30s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

Other than maybe a lingering rain or snow shower for a few early Thursday, the weather will quiet down with a mostly cloudy sky and brisk breeze on Thursday. Temperatures will not be too bad either with highs around 40 and wind chills closer to 30.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week looks to be even milder with even some sun expected! A southerly breeze will import the milder air and the combination of the southerly wind and some sun should push highs well up into the 40s Friday afternoon.