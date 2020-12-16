WATCH: Snow develops this evening from south to north

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/EARLY THURSDAY STORM AND ITS IMPACTS ON CNY:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the southern counties of Central New York for late Wednesday afternoon into the start of Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Onondaga and surrounding counties.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Wednesday stays dry through sunset across CNY

Storm is tracking a little farther north and as a result it appears a bit more snow will fall for CNY Wednesday night

Heaviest snow stays south and east of CNY Wednesday night

Steadiest, heaviest snow falls overnight Wednesday night into the predawn hours of Thursday

Dry air limits snowfall near and especially north of Syracuse

Snow tapers pretty quickly after sunrise Thursday morning

The Thursday morning commute will likely be a slick one

WHAT WE ARE FINE TUNING:

The exact track of the coastal storm

The amount of dry air, limiting snowfall

THIS AFTERNOON:

The clouds will increase and thicken across the area this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow will be overspreading Pennsylvania during the day and getting into the Southern Tier between 2 and 5 pm, but will stay south of CNY until after 5 or 6 pm.

TONIGHT:

Some light to moderate snow will develop across much of CNY tonight, including the Syracuse area. An accumulation of 4 to as much as 8 inches appears to be most likely now from the Finger Lakes through the Syracuse area east into the Mohawk Valley. The best chance for 6 to 8 inches will be across Southern Onondaga, Cayuga, Madison, Seneca and Oneida counties. The northern parts of these counties will likely see closer to 4 or 5 inches.

One of the variables we’ve watching closely, dry air in the lower atmosphere, is looking more and more likely keep snow totals down near and especially north of Syracuse to the 1 to 3 or 4 inch range.

The best chances of seeing a foot or more from this nor’easter will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Catskills, Albany area, North-Central Pennsylvania into Southern New England.

Since the area of very heavy snow will be not too far south of CNY a little shift north or south by the storm would have an impact on the tight gradient in expected snowfall. Stay tuned for updates through the rest of the day as we continue to sift through new information coming in and monitor radar trends.

THURSDAY:

Any snow around to start Thursday, especially south and east of Syracuse will move out pretty quickly after sunrise and we could even see some sun poke through the clouds during the afternoon. It will remain brisk and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 20s.