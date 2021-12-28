WATCH: Snow eases overnight but could some freezing rain cause problems in CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A light accumulating snowfall expected across Central New York Tuesday night.

OVERNIGHT:

Steady snow from this evening gradually tapers after midnight across Central New York. In many lower elevations, including Syracuse, temperatures are likely to remain above freezing overnight so roads should be fine.

However, south of Syracuse and up in elevations, temperatures are closer to freezing. As the snow tapers, there may be some freezing rain in these locations. This would cause slick spots on untreated roads and also sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. You’ll probably also need the ice scrapper to start Wednesday. However, there won’t be enough ice to cause any power outages.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to range from a coating to an inch or two for most, but upwards of 3 inches is possible mainly south of Syracuse and the Thruway across the Southern Finger Lakes. Most, if not all, of this snow will have fallen by midnight.

Lows tonight should be in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks pretty quiet other than a touch of patchy drizzle/flurries, and maybe freezing drizzle north and east of Syracuse to start the day Wednesday. Highs are expected to be slightly milder midweek too with highs near 40 Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

LAST TWO DAYS OF 2021:

Other than a quick shot of rain showers Thursday/Thursday night (that may fall as a little snow/freezing rain across the higher terrain north and east of Syracuse) the weather should be pretty quiet to round out 2021 with the best day of the week shaping up to be Friday.

Highs on Friday with maybe even some breaks of sun should rise well into the 40s! One new development we’ve seen from our computer models is they are quicker in bringing precipitation with some of it moving in just after midnight New Year’s Eve. Thankfully temperatures are above freezing so rain showers look to be the most likely precipitation type. This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for updates.

The showers from overnight New Year’s Eve are the forerunners of a more widespread area of rain and mild air headed our way for the first day of 2022.