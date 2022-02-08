WATCH: Snow ending for most, but not all, of CNY this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Some lingering lake effect for some tonight before a thaw returns to Central New York.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Snow showers quickly wind down across much of Central New York this evening as skies begin to clear.

However, east of Lake Ontario lake snows persist this evening before weakening. There could be an additional 1 to 4 inches locally in parts of Oswego, Northern Oneida, Lewis and Southern Jefferson counties. After midnight the lake effect falls apart over Southern Jefferson County.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s breezy and milder again midweek with sun fading behind more clouds during Wednesday afternoon. There could be a rain/snow shower near sunset, but most, if not all of the day is dry.

Highs Wednesday reach the 40s, and likely is the mildest day of the week.

THURSDAY:

Our week of clippers continue Thursday with yet another one sliding through with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain during the morning. It’s breezy and turning colder Thursday afternoon.

A band of lake snow develops east of Lake Ontario during the afternoon and expected to continue mainly north of Syracuse into the night. Several inches of snow are likely in the most persistent snow by Friday morning.

Highs should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday before the cold front sweeps through.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow shower activity Friday night into Saturday.