WATCH: Snow is falling now but does it help our White Christmas odds?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

As milder weather gets ready to return to Central New York, a widespread area of light snow continues across the region and is winding down by sunrise Friday. Accumulations by morning of 1-3” look likely.

Temperatures should rise and end up around 30 degrees by morning.

FRIDAY:

Weather is mainly quiet on Christmas Eve Day with maybe some residual flurries to kick off Friday in spots. All in all, it’s a good day for travel across CNY. Highs on Friday top out well into the 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND:

A weakening storm system will send some precipitation our way later Friday night into Christmas Day. But unfortunately for those looking for a White Christmas, it does not look too good for most in CNY.

It appears that any wintry mix and snow that may occur at the onset of precipitation Friday night, especially north and east of Syracuse likely turns to a little light rain and or drizzle for Christmas Day.

Areas that have the best chance of seeing (and keeping) snow on the ground Christmas Day will be up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks and North Country. Although most of that snow may be what we get Friday morning that hasn’t melted yet.

At least it appears it’s going to be easy getting around to families on Christmas Day across the region.

Highs Christmas Day should top out in the low 40s or so, followed by a colder and brisk Sunday with highs back into the 30s with at least a little snow possible to end the weekend.