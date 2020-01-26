WATCH: Snow showers become more widespread late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Another round of moisture and a trough will work in tonight with some more numerous snow showers. Lake Ontario will also likely enhance the snow shower activity a bit late tonight into Monday morning east and southeast of Lake Ontario. This is going to be the best chance we have at accumulating snow. Still, Syracuse and Eastern Finger Lakes shouldn’t pick up much. The bulk of the accumulation ends up in higher elevations north of Syracuse. Lows will drop into the low 30s which will also limit any snow accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until early Monday morning. This is where an additional 2-5” of snow is possible, bringing total snow accumulations to 4-8”+ through Sunday night.

Elsewhere look for a trace to 2 inches of accumulation, including in Syracuse by Monday morning. Roads may get a little slick and sloppy, especially across the higher terrain during the night into the start of Monday.

MONDAY:

It will remain a bit brisk and a little chillier with some more snow shower activity around. Another coating to an inch is possible across areas east and southeast of the lake, but possibly upwards of 2” over the Tug Hill and the hills south of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Occasional snow showers will persist with another coating to an inch or so possible. Lows will drop into the 20s.