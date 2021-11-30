WATCH: Snow showers wind down for most of CNY but lake effect snow lingers for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Snow showers wind down for most of Central New York behind a weakening cold front. Behind the front, there will be some lake effect snow developing east of Lake Ontario compliments of a west wind that should deposit a good 2 to 5 inches or so of snow in and around the Tug Hill. The lower elevations towards the lake shore should not see anything more than a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches tonight. Most in CNY, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties through 6am Wednesday for several inches of snowfall and the potential for slick and snow-covered roads for areas primarily around the Tug Hill.

Lows drop into the low to mid 30s tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks mainly quiet with just some lake effect snow showers/flurries north of Syracuse to start the day.

There also will be some breaks of sunshine developing during the day, especially in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the south and west. Highs should sneak into the low 40s during the afternoon too!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a bit breezy and turning milder Wednesday night with a few passing rain/snow showers possible thanks to a warm front passing through. Temperatures drop initially into the low 30s but rise to near 40 by daybreak Thursday behind the warm front.

THURSDAY:

It’s a windy, milder and damp Thursday ahead of a clipper that swings through Thursday afternoon with some rain expected. Highs are well into the 40s to possibly 50 midday/early Thursday afternoon, but readings cool back into the low to mid-40s by day’s end behind the clipper.

Rain may mix with and possibly change to a little snow over the higher terrain late in the day, and for the rest of CNY later Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

It’s a brisk end to the week with some snow showers to kick off Friday, but we should dry out with even a little sun possible developing come the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be back in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s to round out the week.

WEEKEND:

We are chilly with a bit of light snow possible Saturday thanks to a clipper racing through. Come late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night we will be watching a storm approaching the Northeast that likely provides CNY with wind, some rain and or snow/wintry mix. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.