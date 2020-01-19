WATCH: Snow tapers to scattered mix this evening for many

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT – SUNDAY:

A storm is moving just north of CNY late tonight and will help warm much of CNY into the 30s with a gusty wind developing, plus the steadiest of snow will taper to a scattered mix of snow, wintry mix and even a little rain Syracuse south and west bound. In its wake, lake effect snow will bring additional mainly minor accumulations Sunday.

TAKEAWAYS:

Snow tapers to scattered snow, wintry mix and possibly even a bit of rain showers mid to late this evening.

CNY will see an additional coating to as much as 2 or 3 inches of snow Saturday night (3 to 6 inches across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks)

Wind gusts could exceed 20-30 mph Saturday night and Sunday

Roads conditions will likely improve for much of CNY towards midnight into the overnight

Lake effect develops from north to south across CNY late Sunday morning into the afternoon and it will turn colder too with some blowing and drifting snow.



TIMING:

ACCUMULATIONS:

The best chances for the most significant snow will occur north of Syracuse where the colder air is locked in longer (around the Tug Hill and northern Oneida County).

Most areas have received 2 to 5 inches of snow in CNY and another inch or two tonight will bring snowfall totals to 3 to 6” for most, but upwards of a foot or more of snow expected for the heart of the Tug Hill in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties and parts of northern Oneida County and for parts of the Adirondacks too.

It’s also going to get quite windy again! Beginning tonight and through much of Sunday, winds will be gusting as high as 30-40 mph. The combination of the snow/mix becoming more scattered and temperatures rising into the low to mid 30s around and south and west of Syracuse during the night will help clean the roads up late this evening into the overnight.

Tonight some sleet and or a bit of freezing rain will probably mix in from the Syracuse west into the Finger Lakes. The wintry mix will be light so any freezing rain would likely cause nothing more than just a light glaze, but be careful if you will be out and about tonight, especially this evening.

North and east of Syracuse mainly snow continues to fall most of Saturday night.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder with some lake snow. Lake effect begins east of Lake Ontario but will shift south into the Syracuse area and much of CNY during the midday/first part of the afternoon. Watch out for some squalls in Syracuse between 11 am and 3 pm, accumulations will be quick, but minimal. The wind is still gusty for everyone Sunday which will cause blowing and drifting snow and reduce visibility at times.

Temperatures will fall out of the low 30s and into and through the 20s during the late morning and afternoon with wind chills down near 10 by days end. Another 1 to 3” of snow is expected for many on Sunday, but a bit more will fall east of Lake Ontario.