Watch: Snow and rain showers return to CNY Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:



Low pressure is dropping south from the Great Lakes into the Ohio River Valley. A frontal system will extend out ahead of this low into parts of central New York. It ends up the focal point of some steady snow that develops after sunrise.

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the morning. This could cause some rain to mix in, especially over lower elevations. With temperatures above freezing for much of the day, accumulation is going to be tough to come by. We expect roads to be in good shape, mainly wet and not white.

Accumulation is going to be minimal and elevation will play a big role. For Syracuse, an inch or less of snow is expected. For higher elevations, about 1-3” is possible by Friday evening.

Temperatures will fall closer to freezing again in the evening and overnight. Expect snow showers at this time. Snow showers will taper overnight and we have a quiet weekend ahead.





WEEKEND:

In the wake of Friday’s wintry weather the weekend weather is looking quieter.

High pressure is building in later Friday night into Saturday. This is the center of a slightly cooler air mass so there should be a bit of a chill in the air to start the weekend in spite of a good deal of sun.

As high pressure drifts to our south on Sunday the wind turns into the southwest and that imports milder air into central New York. Temperatures end up in the low 50s Sunday which will be almost 20 degrees warmer than Saturday.

There is also a good deal of sun on Sunday which works out perfectly since it is the first day of Daylight Saving Time and we will have our first post 7 pm sunset of the year. Enjoy!