WATCH: Snowy afternoon for CNY

THIS AFTERNOON:

Moderate to heavy wet snow will fall much of this afternoon across the Finger Lakes, Syracuse area and Thruway corridor points north. Snow may mix with a little sleet/rain at times, but it appears the precipitation type will be mainly snow for much of CNY.

Roads will become slick and sloppy for all, especially side streets thanks to the intensity of the snowfall this afternoon. The worst conditions will be found over the higher terrain right through early tonight. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

An additional slushy coating to as much as 3 inches will fall this afternoon and early tonight for most, but over the higher elevations an additional 3 to 5” is expected at this point.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Northern Oneida counties. It will remain in effect until midnight Monday night. Watch for slippery roads in these locations, especially across the hills.

TONIGHT:

Any snow and rain lingering to start tonight will taper off during the night as the storm system departs the East Coast. Lows will drop to between 30 and 35.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will give way to breaks of sun Tuesday afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs on Tuesday will be more seasonable well into the 40s.