WATCH: Snowy today, then a blast of arctic air in time for Valentine’s Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A fairly strong arctic cold front will bring another round of snow showers to CNY Thursday afternoon. Then, a blast of very cold air arrives in time for Valentine’s Day.

THURSDAY:

The storm in northern New Jersey that gave CNY a little bit of snow Thursday morning is no longer an issue.

We now draw our attention to a fairly strong cold front moving towards CNY out of Canada. Expect Live Doppler 9 to fill back in with scattered snow showers this afternoon into the early evening.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– Scattered snow showers throughout the afternoon Thursday.

– Additional snow accumulations through Thursday afternoon will likely range from a coating up to 2”.

-Bands of lake effect form Thursday evening for areas south of Lake Ontario. Mostly for the central and western Finger Lakes through Friday morning.

-Blast of arctic air moves in. Temperatures drop into the 20s by Thursday evening.

-Friday morning temperatures will range from -5 to 10 across CNY depending on cloud cover.

-Highs Friday afternoon will range from the upper single digits to the mid-teens. Wind chill temperatures below zero.

-Few lake effect snow showers Friday.

END OF THE WEEK:

It will turn very cold and blustery in the wake of this system to round out the week for Valentine’s Day.

With the blast of colder air there will be some limited lake effect snow around Thursday night into Friday south and southeast of Lake Ontario. A coating to 3 inches is expected. This includes Syracuse, but the odds of getting much more than a coating to an inch are very low. The best chance for 2 or 3 inches of snow will likely be west of Syracuse across the central Finger Lakes/Rochester area Thursday night.

Snowfall forecast Thursday night through Friday morning.

Lake snow will slowly fizzle near and west of Syracuse during the midday/early afternoon hours with some sun developing.

Mother Nature will give us the cold shoulder though on Valentine’s Day as highs only reach the teens with wind chills at or below zero at times! Bundle up!

Friday forecast morning’s temperatures.