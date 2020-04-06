WATCH: Some clouds tonight but we will stay dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will turn mostly cloudy to start tonight but clearing will take place overnight with drier air and high pressure reestablishing itself. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY:

Looks like another pleasant day Tuesday with lots of sun fading behind more clouds to round out the day. It will be a bit milder too with highs climbing to near 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

The next chance of rain doesn’t look to arrive until late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a wave of low pressure scooting through. There may even be a t-storm or two late Tuesday night with the area of low pressure zipping through. We should dry out Wednesday afternoon, but unfortunately clouds will probably be pretty stubborn. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 Wednesday night with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system that will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday but a shot of wintry air for the late week period. Click here for the details.