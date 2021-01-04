WATCH: Some flurries and a bit of drizzle and fog persist tonight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

A few light snow showers/flurries and areas of fog and evening drizzle will be around. There could even be a bit of patchy freezing drizzle late tonight. Little to no accumulation of snow is expected tonight as lows drop into the low 30s. Watch out for a few slick spots on untreated surfaces tonight.

TUESDAY:

A weakening cold front will try to slide into CNY from the west with a few snow showers/flurries and areas of drizzle possible once again, but no significant precipitation is expected. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It will turn a little colder and more brisk with some flurries and a few snow showers around as lows will drop into the 25 to 30 degree range. Little to no accumulation of snow is expected across the region.

MIDWEEK:

The weather will stay mainly quiet midweek, but it will turn a little more brisk with temperatures staying a little above normal for early January. Unfortunately the clouds will remain stubborn too through Wednesday and wind chills will probably be primarily in the 20s.

LATE WEEK:

The sky may at least brighten up a bit Thursday with a north-northwest wind and highs backing off into the low 30s.

We will stay uneventful to round out the week, and are a little more hopeful for at least a little sun to end the week thanks to winds shifting to more of a north or even northeasterly direction. Fingers crossed that we can dry out some and squeeze some rays of sun out on Friday! Highs even with a little sun may struggle to reach the low 30s.

By the way, the average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

