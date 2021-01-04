WATCH: Some flurries and a bit of drizzle and fog persist tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

A few light snow showers/flurries and areas of fog and evening drizzle will be around. There could even be a bit of patchy freezing drizzle late tonight. Little to no accumulation of snow is expected tonight as lows drop into the low 30s. Watch out for a few slick spots on untreated surfaces tonight.

TUESDAY:

A weakening cold front will try to slide into CNY from the west with a few snow showers/flurries and areas of drizzle possible once again, but no significant precipitation is expected. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It will turn a little colder and more brisk with some flurries and a few snow showers around as lows will drop into the 25 to 30 degree range. Little to no accumulation of snow is expected across the region.

MIDWEEK:

The weather will stay mainly quiet midweek, but it will turn a little more brisk with temperatures staying a little above normal for early January. Unfortunately the clouds will remain stubborn too through Wednesday and wind chills will probably be primarily in the 20s.

LATE WEEK:

The sky may at least brighten up a bit Thursday with a north-northwest wind and highs backing off into the low 30s.

We will stay uneventful to round out the week, and are a little more hopeful for at least a little sun to end the week thanks to winds shifting to more of a north or even northeasterly direction. Fingers crossed that we can dry out some and squeeze some rays of sun out on Friday! Highs even with a little sun may struggle to reach the low 30s.

By the way, the average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.