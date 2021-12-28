WATCH: Some in CNY see snow tonight and others see a wintry mix

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A light accumulating snowfall expected across Central New York Tuesday night.

TONIGHT:

Snow should overspread CNY between about 7 and 10 this evening, possibly a bit earlier over the Southern Finger Lakes, from southwest to northeast. Snow tapers to a little spotty drizzle/flurries/freezing drizzle after midnight tonight. Roads are expected to get at least somewhat slick and sloppy tonight, especially secondary streets. So be careful if you are out and about after 8 or 9 tonight, especially from Syracuse south where the snow will be heaviest.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to range from a coating to an inch or two for most, but upwards of 3 inches is possible mainly south of Syracuse and the Thruway across the Southern Finger Lakes.

Lows tonight should be close to 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks pretty quiet other than a touch of patchy drizzle/flurries, and maybe freezing drizzle north and east of Syracuse to start the day. Highs are expected to be slightly milder midweek too with highs near 40 Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

LAST TWO DAYS OF 2021:

Other than a quick shot of rain showers Thursday/Thursday night that may fall as a little snow/freezing rain across the higher terrain north and east of Syracuse, the weather should be pretty quiet to round out 2021 with the best day of the week shaping up to be Friday.

Highs on Friday with maybe even some breaks of sun should rise well into the 40s! This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for updates.