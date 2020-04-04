WATCH: Some more clouds tonight, but it stays dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Clouds will prevail tonight ahead of weakening cold front, but we will stay dry with lows in the low 40s for many.

SUNDAY:

The weakening cold front will move through CNY midday Sunday with clouds and possibly a passing shower or two, but for the most part Sunday will be a dry day across the area. This front will finally sweep the moisture/clouds out of here and if we are lucky by late in the day we should start to see a brighter sky and possibly even a bit of clearing, especially west of Syracuse.

Temperatures aren’t too cool either, as we should manage to reach the mid to upper 50s for highs on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

That clearing late Sunday is a sign of things to come for much of Sunday night into Monday. High pressure will build in and provide a clearing sky and cool Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. A good deal of sun will greet us out and about to start the new week too with highs well into the 50s once again.