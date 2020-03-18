Closings
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Some rain develops late tonight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A quick shot of rain from this fast moving area of low pressure sliding south of CNY will affect the area after 10 or 11 tonight. Lows tonight will range from 35 to 40.

THURSDAY:

After a few showers/patchy drizzle to start Thursday, it will turn drier during the late morning and afternoon with even a bit of sun possible. An east-southeast breeze will become a bit stiffer as the afternoon progresses. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s for most, but possibly even a little warmer than that across the southwestern Finger Lakes out around Geneva and Penn Yan. 

By the way, spring officially starts Thursday night at 11:50 in the evening. For more details on some interesting facts regarding the start of spring in 2020 click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected