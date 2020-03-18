WATCH: Some rain develops late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A quick shot of rain from this fast moving area of low pressure sliding south of CNY will affect the area after 10 or 11 tonight. Lows tonight will range from 35 to 40.

THURSDAY:

After a few showers/patchy drizzle to start Thursday, it will turn drier during the late morning and afternoon with even a bit of sun possible. An east-southeast breeze will become a bit stiffer as the afternoon progresses. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s for most, but possibly even a little warmer than that across the southwestern Finger Lakes out around Geneva and Penn Yan.

By the way, spring officially starts Thursday night at 11:50 in the evening. For more details on some interesting facts regarding the start of spring in 2020 click here.