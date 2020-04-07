WATCH: Some rain develops tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A wave of low pressure scooting through tonight will deliver some rain showers to the region after 8 or 9 this evening and could even produce a gusty storm near or after midnight across the Southwestern Finger Lakes. Most will likely not see a t-storm though. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will not be that wet, but there will likely be a few lingering light showers/drizzle around. There will be a good amount of dry time on Wednesday, however the clouds will probably be pretty stubborn so don’t expect to see much if any sun. The best chance of seeing any sun on Wednesday will come after 5 or 6 in the evening. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 50s Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop to around 40 Wednesday night with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system. That will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but a shot of wintry weather for the late week period. Get ready for big changes. Click here for the details.