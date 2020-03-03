WATCH: Some rain moving back into CNY this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Rain is redeveloping this afternoon across CNY thanks to a wave of low pressure moving up along Monday night’s cold front. The storm system will push a cold front through central New York with some rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder early to mid this evening. This storm has a history of thunderstorms, and even severe weather, tornadoes, in Tennessee, but will NOT be producing any severe weather in central New York.

TONIGHT:

In the wake of the cold front tonight temperatures will drop and rain may even end as a bit of snow, especially over the hills Tuesday night. Scattered rain and snow showers overnight will be around overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns more seasonable and windy midweek with a bit of lake effect rain and snow. Elevation plays a big role in accumulation Wednesday. Most of CNY will see little to no accumulation, but there could be a coating in the hills south of Syracuse and up over the Tug Hill a few spots may pick up an inch or two. Temperatures in Syracuse should end up too warm for any snow to stick. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s for most.