WATCH: Some rain this evening, but it turns drier and cooler overnight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Rain showers will taper after 9 tonight to just a spotty rain/snow shower with some clearing after midnight. Lows are in the low 30s.  

MONDAY:

The new week will start with a good deal of sunshine, but it will be a bit cool for late April as highs reach the low 50s. The wind will be pretty light, though, so it should feel pretty good Monday afternoon under the late April sun. Enjoy!

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase after midnight with a rain shower possible by daybreak. Lows in the low to mid 30s, but readings will rise within a few degrees of 40.

TUESDAY:

Gusty winds with some rain moving through in the morning and possibly end as a little snow/flurries during the midday. Much of the afternoon looks to be dry with highs in the 40s to around 50 during the morning before falling to within a few degrees of 40 for the afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected.

An unseasonably cold west-northwest flow will likely help produce some limited lake snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. At least a minor accumulation of snow is expected for many, including the Greater Syracuse area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

