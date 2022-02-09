SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Not as mild, but still above average temperatures continue the rest of the week.

OVERNIGHT:

Scattered rain showers mixing with snow at times, and mainly snow for the hills, especially for the Tug Hill. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but a slushy coating to 3 inches is probable in and around the Tug Hill.

It’s a breezy and mild night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

Our week of clippers, fast moving systems that originate in Canada, continue Thursday with yet another one sliding through with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times, especially through lunch time. It’s breezy and turning a bit colder Thursday afternoon too. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but another 1 to 3 inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill.

A band of lake snow develops east of Lake Ontario during the afternoon and expected to continue well north of Syracuse into Thursday night. Several inches of snow are likely in the most persistent snow by Friday morning.

Highs should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday before the cold front sweeps through.

FRIDAY – FRIDAY NIGHT:

Much of Friday is dry with a southerly breeze warming us up into the 40s again to end the week.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow Friday night. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but upwards of a few inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Lows Friday night only drop into the low to mid 30s with a gusty southwesterly breeze.

WEEKEND:

Saturday starts mild with readings well into the 30s, but during the day temperatures likely cool into the 20s with a gusty, chilly northwesterly breeze accentuating the chill.

We expect some snow showers Saturday too with only a light accumulation expected for most.

Come Saturday night into Sunday a little bit of lake effect snow is possible across the region, but even that should not add up to much.

Also, we are keeping an eye on a storm off the East Coast. At this point, though, it does not look like this system is going to impact our region to end the weekend, but we will let you know if something changes over the coming days.

Highs on Super Bowl Sunday struggle to get out of the teens across CNY, which is a far cry from what Los Angeles feels for the big game!