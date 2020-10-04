WATCH: Few showers and cool into the start of the new week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

A weakening cold front and area of low pressure will slowly move in tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s to near 50 with a few showers around.

MONDAY:

The same area of low pressure and cold front will be falling apart across or near the area Monday which will keep a few scattered showers/sprinkles around CNY. Highs will be pretty similar to what we felt Sunday, low 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will be sliding in from the west Monday night helping clear the sky out at least somewhat Monday night with lows in the 40s. There will probably also be areas of fog to developing too.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will be sliding off the east of us Tuesday will help promote a southwest flow of milder air pushing highs well into the 60s to possibly 70 if there’s enough sun!

A cold front will be affecting us Wednesday bringing not only some showers, but chillier air too! Stay tuned for updates.