WATCH: Some snow overnight as we await the return of arctic air

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re getting a little snow and slipping back into the freezer box for the end of the week.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

Another arctic front passes by Thursday night into Friday morning. Only a coating to an inch or two of snow is expected for most, including the immediate Syracuse area.

However, there will be some spots in Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties where as much as 4-8” of snow could fall, which is why they are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Temperatures will also maintain the 20s throughout the night until the front passes through.

FRIDAY:

After starting in the 20s Friday morning, temperatures drop into the teens during the afternoon Friday as the arctic air settles back in.

Any snow showers still hanging around Friday morning will eventually taper off by the afternoon.

A LOOK AT THE WEEKEND:

Remember the Nor’Easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week?? Well, confidence is pretty high that it will be a miss for us here in CNY. New England and the Boston area look like they’ll get the brunt of the storm Saturday.

Meanwhile, we are going to have another bitter cold Saturday. We’ll start off subzero again in the morning with highs only near 10°. If you prepare for it, this is great weather if you’re a winter outdoor activities person because you have yet another dry winter weekend!

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, but not much accumulation is expected. Temperatures should be a little warmer Sunday with highs around 20.