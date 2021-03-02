WATCH: Some sun, but cold this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure continues to build in from the west this afternoon which will slowly lighten the winds up as the afternoon progresses and continue to provide some nice sunshine too! It will be unseasonably cold despite the stronger March sun with highs only in the mid to perhaps upper 20s.

Wind chills will come up into the upper single digits to mid-teens during the afternoon with the decreasing winds and temperatures rising well into the 20s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will not be as cold with more of a west-southwest breeze developing as a warm front passes by to the north this evening. Temperatures will initially drop into the low 20s in the evening but rise to or just above 30 overnight.

There will probably be a little snow developing well north of Syracuse primarily up across Northern NY in response to the warm front. There could be a coating to an inch of snow across the northern part of the Tug Hill and Watertown area towards morning, but again most will not see any snow tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will almost feel like a heat wave as temperatures will probably crack 40 with a 10 to 15 mph west-southwest breeze adding a bit of a chill. There will be some snow showers mainly north of Syracuse Wednesday, but after 3 a few snow showers possibly mixed with rain will try to work into the Syracuse area and CNY.

FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT THRU 5PM WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will slide through CNY Wednesday night with some snow showers for all that could deposit a coating to an inch or two of snow. The hills south of Syracuse will have the best chance of seeing upwards of 2 inches Wednesday night.

Behind Wednesday night’s cold front more unseasonably cold air will return for the last half of the week into the weekend with some wind to boot. Yes, it will be unseasonably cold, but thankfully not quite as harsh as the shot of arctic air that is over us now.

There may also be a little bit of snow shower activity off Lake Ontario at times compliments of the chilly northwest flow late in the week into the weekend but at this time it doesn’t look significant at all.