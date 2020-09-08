WATCH: Some sun, warm and a bit humid with a shower possible late this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –
THIS AFTERNOON:
Some hazy sun will be mixing with more clouds to round out the day for many as a cold front nears the Finger Lakes from the northwest. Since there will be a front in CNY we can’t rule out a shower or two late this afternoon, but overall today should be a mainly dry day.
It’s still warm and a bit humid too with highs in the low to perhaps mid-80. Warmest readings will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes and cooler 70s will be east of Lake Ontario and up towards Watertown.
TONIGHT:
The front will be moving back to the north as a warm front Tuesday night with an evening shower possible. Lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY:
The heat and humidity peaks Wednesday with a good deal of hazy sun and highs warming well into the 80s! There’s a very small chance of an isolated shower/storm, but most will not see a drop of rain.
THURSDAY:
A cold front is slated to move through Thursday with only a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but probably cool a bit during the afternoon. Plus, it will turn less humid during the afternoon too.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App