WATCH: Starting to warm up again Saturday; how warm does it get?

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear skies the remainder of the overnight. It ends up seasonably cool with temperatures near 50 in Syracuse but lots of 40s in outlying areas. Some of the coldest spots in Central New York end up near 40 degrees.

There could be some patchy fog by the time you wake up.

SATURDAY:



Although the weather this weekend isn’t looking too bad, Saturday is the pick day! It’s dry during the day; temperatures are comfortable and in the low 70s.



A cold front approaches from the west during the second half of the day. This brings us some showers but likely not until after sunset.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will pass through, bringing light showers overnight and into Sunday morning. With clouds and showers around it won’t be quite as cold, expect lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers may linger into Sunday morning. The passing of a cold front Saturday night will change our wind direction to the west. As cooler air blows over Lake Ontario, we expect showers to be most persistent east of the lake.



Overall, while there is plenty of dry time for the majority of CNY, it will be cool and breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Fall, jacket weather is here!