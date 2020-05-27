WATCH: State Police briefing on the trooper-involved shooting in the Town of Manlius Tuesday afternoon Local News Posted: May 27, 2020 / 02:21 PM EDT / Updated: May 27, 2020 / 02:21 PM EDT NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are holding a briefing, releasing details of the trooper-involved shooting where a man was killed Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Manlius.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App