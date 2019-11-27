State Police, MADD announce new initiative to crack down on drunk driving

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police were joined by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) as they announced a new initiative to crack down on impaired and distracted driving, speeding and the Move Over law. If you missed any of the press conference, click the box to watch.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9