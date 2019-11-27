State Police, MADD announce new initiative to crack down on drunk driving

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police were joined by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) as they announced a new initiative to crack down on impaired and distracted driving, speeding and the Move Over law. If you missed any of the press conference, click the box to watch.
