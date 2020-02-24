WATCH: Staying mild and tranquil into the start of new week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A southerly breeze will stay up enough to make for a pretty mild night by late February standards Sunday night as lows will be in the 30s. Clouds will increase towards Monday morning too.

MONDAY:

We continue the mild theme on Monday but clouds will likely rule the sky. We will stay dry to start the week though. Highs on Monday will be well into the 40s once again.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The clouds increasing on Monday will be in response to a weak cold front and an approaching storm system that will bring a little rain in, but not until very late Monday night or Tuesday. Lows will range from 30 to 35 Monday night.

TUESDAY:

Occasional light rain will be developing Tuesday that may mix or fall as a bit of wet snow across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. It will be a bit cooler, but still mild on Tuesday with highs between 40 and 45.

