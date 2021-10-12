WATCH: Staying warm the rest of the week but will we see any rain??

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The air cools a little the rest of the week, but it remains very mild and not October like through the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase tonight with a few spotty light showers possible after midnight, and especially towards Wednesday morning ahead of a weakening cold front.

It’s mild once again with lows dropping into the low 60s for most.

WEDNESDAY:

A weak cold front slides through Wednesday morning with more clouds than not and a few more spotty light showers, but much of Wednesday looks to be dry.

Yes, Wednesday will be cooler than the first half of this week but still remain some 10 to 15 degrees above average for the middle of October in CNY! Highs should be in the low to mid 70s.

LATE WEEK:

Still feeling more like September rather than October for the last half of the week with a little sun at times, but more clouds than not both Thursday and Friday.

Despite the cloud cover, though, temperatures are expected to top out well into the 70s to round out the week.

It still does appear that an October feel returns later this upcoming weekend. A stronger cold front moves through the state with rain an thunder and much cooler temperatures to follow. Stay tuned for updates as we approach the weekend.