WATCH: Cool with some more rain around this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

The weakening low spinning slowly to the east and south of CNY will keep some rain showers around through the start of the week. Cooler air will also wrap into the area with highs only in the upper 40s to mid-50s. By the way, the normal high is 55 which may surprise you after the week we had last week and over the weekend.

Most areas will pick up another tenth to as much as a third of an inch of rain through this afternoon and evening.

This additional rain will be beneficial since we have been very dry this month. The first 11 days of the month of April Syracuse has only received .25”. The U.S Drought Monitor has much of CNY “Abnormally Dry”. Northeastern Oneida, central Herkimer, and most of WNY are in a moderate drought.

TONIGHT:

Showers will taper as the storm system responsible for the rain today continues to weaken and slide away from the region. There may even be a little clearing towards Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low 40s for most.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

A little bubble area of high pressure will build in Tuesday and slowly slide east of us Wednesday.

This will mean better weather for both Tuesday and Wednesday with some sun at times Tuesday into Wednesday. There will be a slight risk for a shower towards sunset Tuesday west of Syracuse, and a few showers may pop up late Wednesday afternoon or evening, but it should stay mainly dry.

Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will likely sneak back into the 60s thanks to the drier weather and sun at times!