WATCH: Stays gray, but dry this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

The weather looks quiet for the rest of your Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. It will be fairly mild for January too as highs reach the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT:

The sky will remain mostly cloudy tonight with possibly a snow shower or touch of freezing drizzle, especially across the higher terrain towards sunrise Thursday in advance of a weakening clipper. Lows will be in the low 30s.

THURSDAY:

There will probably be a little snow shower activity around in the morning that could mix with rain at times Thursday morning and midday, as a clipper falls apart over us during the day.

A slushy coating to an inch is possible across the area, with the best chance of seeing up to an inch occurring over the higher terrain of CNY. Once again it will be pretty mild in the afternoon with highs approaching 40.

SNOWFALL BETWEEN MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND MIDDAY THURSDAY

FRIDAY:

It turns even milder Friday and stays dry most, if not all day before some rain tries to move in near and especially after sundown Friday. Highs will be in the 40s.

