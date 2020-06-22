WATCH: Steamy with a few scattered storms this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A few evening showers and storms will be scattered about, but will taper pretty quickly after sunset. It will be a pretty warm and muggy night with areas of fog developing too. Lows will be within a few degrees of 70. If you don’t have an AC in your residence it will likely be a tough night of sleeping for you tonight.

TUESDAY:

A stronger cold front moves in from the west for Tuesday with an even better chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms but not before we will flirt with a record high. The record high for Tuesday is 92° set back in 1975. Stay tuned.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Some showers and storms will be rolling through Tuesday night with a cold front. A few of the storms Tuesday evening may become strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.

If you are looking for relief from the high heat and humidity you will wake up a happy camper Wednesday morning thanks to Tuesday night’s cold front.

WEDNESDAY:

Mother Nature will provide her own AC on Wednesday with some developing sunshine and highs more seasonable around 80.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will be great for sleeping with the windows open under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60.

More comfy temperatures and humidity levels will be with us through the remainder of the week and rain chances will remain pretty low too.