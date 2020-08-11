WATCH: Sizzling again with a few storms developing this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The heat and humidity doesn’t break quite yet. In fact, it looks even a touch hotter this afternoon! It’s still very humid too. Feels like readings will be well into the 90s this afternoon once again which is why the National Weather Service has issued another Heat Advisory for parts of CNY, including Syracuse today. Click here for the details.

A slow-moving cold front is approaching the area during the afternoon and evening. This will bring a better chance for a few scattered showers and storms later this afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms will likely develop around 2-4 pm along Lake Ontario and the western Finger Lakes and move east across CNY. Expect this line to cross the I-81 corridor and Syracuse sometime around 4-6pm, and into the Utica area by sunset. Any storm that develops will have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and hail, but widespread severe storms are not expected.

TONIGHT:

Any showers and storms will exit CNY after 8 or 9 this evening with a cold front as the weather quiets down for the overnight. It will turn a bit cooler and less humid during the overnight period too with lows in the mid to upper 60s and there could be areas of fog developing overnight too.

By the way, if you’re up late (or early Wednesday morning), look up at the sky for a chance to see the Perseid Meteor shower! Click here for more details.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks pretty good! It’s still going to be a warm day, but it won’t feel nearly as hot or humid. Any threat of rain should stay well south of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid-80s.