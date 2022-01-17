WATCH: Storm departs but some lake effect to deal with overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Our winter storm is heading into New England as we transition to lake effect snow overnight.

KEY POINTS:

More localized lake effect overnight,

Watch for blowing and drifting snow

Colder Tuesday before a brief warm up

MONDAY NIGHT:

Northwest winds will be gusting to past 30 mph Monday overnight. This will keep producing some lake snow southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area. Another 3 to 5 inches of additional snow is possible in the most persistent lake snows, generally south and west of downtown Syracuse.

Outside of the snow, we have colder air coming in. Although thankfully not as cold as Saturday, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight with wind chills at or below zero.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect is expected to linger at least through lunch time with another coating to an inch or two possible southeast of Lake Ontario, especially in the hills south of Syracuse.

It’s a brisk and cold day too with highs only reaching up to around 20, but wind chills likely start at or below zero (-10 to 0)!

We should also see some sun develop Tuesday, especially for the afternoon as the air turns drier with high pressure building in during the day.

WEDNESDAY:

A bit of a January thaw on Wednesday.

First, a warm front will clip the North Country in the morning causing a period of light snow as far south as the counties east of Lake Ontario with a light accumulation.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is tracking to our north during the day and the southwesterly winds developing ahead of that low and approaching cold front causes our temperatures to rise above freezing, perhaps as warm as 40 degrees.

This relative warmth is fleeting.

A cold front moves through Wednesday night with some rain and snow showers. In the wake of the front is another shot of arctic air for the end of the week. It won’t be quite as cold as we experienced this past weekend but not by much.