WATCH: Strong, possibly damaging, winds and falling temperatures into this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Hang on to your hats and extra tight to the steering wheel! Winds stay very gusty into tonight with gusts over 40 or even 50 mph at times, especially this evening! This could cause some property damage and do harm to some of the Christmas decorations. So hopefully you tied the lighter decorations down or brought them inside, otherwise they may be damaged or blown away.

The strongest winds in CNY will be up around the Tug Hill and Watertown areas through Monday evening, and for this reason a High Wind Warning has been issued there with Wind Advisories up for most of the rest of Central New York.

There’s also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8pm Monday through late Tuesday afternoon for areas east-southeast of Lake Ontario due to some accumulating lake effect snow.

TONIGHT:

The wind doesn’t let up just yet. Gusts over 40 mph continue through the evening but start to ease up a bit overnight.

A somewhat disorganized band of lake snow develops this evening near Watertown before quickly moving south near midnight thanks to a trough/reinforcing cold front swinging through late this evening.

Overnight the band of lake snow should settle into South-Central Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Northern Onondaga (Rt. 31 corridor/northern Syracuse suburbs), far Northern Wayne, far Southern Lewis and Oneida counties.

A coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected for the lower terrain east-southeast of Lake Ontario, while upwards of 3 to 5 inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill by daybreak Tuesday. The gusty winds will also probably cause some blowing and drifting snow in and around the band of lake snow late tonight.

Lows drop into the 20s to around 30 tonight with wind chills dipping into the teens and low 20s overnight.

TUESDAY:

The winter feel returns Tuesday as highs struggle to make the low to mid 30s, but feel like readings likely get no higher than the 20s! Yes, the winds remain a bit gusty Tuesday, but not as strong as Monday afternoon and night thankfully!

Lake effect snow starts off in Southern Oswego, Oneida, Northern Cayuga, Northern Onondaga (Rt. 31 corridor/northern Syracuse suburbs), far Northern Wayne and Southern Lewis counties to start the day, but after 9 or 10 am the band of snow is expected to drift north and fall apart late Tuesday/Tuesday night.

An additional coating to 2 or 3” is expected for many east-southeast of Lake Ontario in the aforementioned areas with locally higher amounts possible in the most persistent snows, especially in and around the Tug Hill Tuesday.

Outside of the lake effect (areas south of the Thruway) it’s a chilly winter-like day with little to no snow expected. We should even see breaks of sunshine!

Highs on Tuesday top out in the low to mid 30s, but wind chills should be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Any lake snow up across Jefferson (Watertown area), and North-Central Lewis counties should slowly shrink up back towards Lake Ontario and fizzle out Tuesday night as winds turn from the west-southwest to the southeast late Tuesday night in advance of the next system.

Lows Tuesday night should drop into the 20s for all.

A developing area of low pressure tracks well south of CNY late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but an extension of low pressure should make it into our area. This trough of low pressure from the main storm moving out to sea Wednesday should trigger a coating to an inch or so of snow for all late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 30s which is a few degrees below average for early December.