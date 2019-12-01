Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH: SU head coach Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Wake Forest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Listen to what Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has to say following their 39-30 overtime win over Wake Forest.

Syracuse closes out the year with a record of 5-7 (2-6 in the ACC).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected