WATCH: SU head coach Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Wake Forest Local News Posted: Nov 30, 2019 / 08:23 PM EST / Updated: Nov 30, 2019 / 09:14 PM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Listen to what Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has to say following their 39-30 overtime win over Wake Forest. Syracuse closes out the year with a record of 5-7 (2-6 in the ACC).
