WATCH: SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Less than three minutes into the basketball game Syracuse leading scorer Elijah Hughes left the game with an injury and did not return. Syracuse got a career-high 30 points from freshman Joe Girard III, but it wasn’t enough falling at home to NC State 79-74.

The loss drops Syracuse to 14-10 overall (7-6 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Tallahassee to take on 8th ranked Florida State.