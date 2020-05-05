WATCH: Sun blends with more high clouds this afternoon and cool

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

There will be more in the way of high and mid-level clouds blending with the strong May sun as the afternoon progresses. It will stay unseasonably cool despite some strong May sun as high pressure stays in control. Highs this afternoon should make the low 50s. A steady northwest breeze will add a chill to the air. It will feel more like early April than May.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will be around tonight thanks to a developing storm to the south of the Northeast. We are expecting enough clear sky so that temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s and possibly even a little lower depending on how many clouds actually work in.

Bottom line, there could very well be some more frost developing late tonight into the start of Wednesday. If you have sensitive plants be sure to cover or bring them in otherwise they may not survive the night.

WEDNESDAY:

We are expecting the sky to turn mostly cloudy during the morning as the above mentioned storm to the south develops more so and works to the northeast. At this point though, it appears the bulk of the rain will stay south of the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. There could be a few showers sneaking into CNY Wednesday afternoon and evening with the most numerous showers likely staying south and east of the region.

Highs should make the low to mid 50s, and possibly a bit higher if we see added sun in the morning.