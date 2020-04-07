WATCH: Sunshine fades behind clouds towards evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s another great early spring day in CNY under lots of sun through mid-afternoon, but after 3 or 4 more clouds will roll in to round out the day. It will be a bit milder too with highs climbing to near 60.

TONIGHT:

A wave of low pressure scooting through tonight will deliver some rain showers to the region after 8 or 9 this evening and could even produce a gusty storm late near or after midnight across the Southwestern Finger Lakes. Most will likely not see a t-storm though. Lows tonight will be within a few degrees of 40.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will not be that wet, but there will likely be a few lingering light showers/drizzle around, but there will be a good amount of dry time on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the clouds will probably be pretty stubborn so don’t expect to see much if any sun. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 Wednesday night with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system. That will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but a shot of wintry air for the late week period. Get ready for big changes. Click here for the details.