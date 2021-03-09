WATCH: Sunshine returning to CNY this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Increasing sun this afternoon across the area as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs this afternoon will be well into the 40s with a cool breeze.

TONIGHT:

High pressure will be overhead tonight providing us a clear to partly cloudy sky with a bit of fog possibly developing south and east of Syracuse which may cause a few slick spots on untreated surfaces. Lows will be in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will slide east of CNY to, or just off, the East Coast Wednesday. This will result in a southerly breeze across the region on the backside of the area of high pressure leading to highs likely getting up to around 60 Wednesday! Wednesday warmth will be the warmest air we’ve felt since late November in CNY! Hellooo…Spring Fever!!

THURSDAY:

We will stay breezy and probably be even milder but have a chance for some rain showers Thursday before we start to cool off some by the end of the week.

By the way, if you are looking to wash your vehicle and or go for a walk/run it appears the weather will be cooperative through Wednesday! Enjoy! Temperatures will cool back down for the weekend.